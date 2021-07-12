COVID-19 | US professor says Delta variant spreading in vaccine hesitant areas

Representative image

Establishing a direct correlation between low vaccination and COVID-19 Delta variant spread, Dr Ashish Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, said that areas in the United States where a large number of people have refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine have seen a spike in coronavirus spread, NDTV reported.

Dr Jha said: “Vaccination is low in large parts of the US and those areas are witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, mostly driven by the Delta variant.”

He explained that there are two very different sets of experiences in America vis-à-vis the virus. In certain parts of the United States, where 85 to 90 percent of adults are vaccinated, such as Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the COVID-19 case count is very low.

However, in areas such as Arkansas, Ohio, and Wyoming, most people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Such areas and communities have seen a very large spike in COVID-19 cases, dominated by the Delta variant.

Dr Jha added, at present, 70-80 percent of coronavirus infections in the US are of the Delta variant and they are concentrated among the unvaccinated community.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He further said that the Delta strain of coronavirus, which was first detected in India, will soon become the dominant strain of the virus in the whole world as it is so much more contagious and virulent

It has already spread to several countries leading to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Australia, Israel, and South Africa as well.

While most of these are being reported among unvaccinated people, there are a few instances of breakthrough cases, Dr Jha added.