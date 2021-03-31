COVID-19 update | Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown across the state till April 30

Representative Image

Poll-bound Tamil Nadu government on March 31 announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown across the state till April 30. Along with the current order, the existing restrictions will continue.

The government order stated that all the international air travel of passengers, excluding those permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will remain prohibited, reported the Hindu BusinessLine.

Schools in Tamil Nadu to close from March 22 till further orders, Class 12 to function for board exams

The administration took the decision to extend the lockdown citing rise in fresh Covid-19 cases. The government further issued guidelines for enforcing the 'Test-Track-Treat' (TTT) protocol as advised by the MHA on March 23.

Test-Track-Treat protocol:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Test: Under this protocol, the administration will ensure that the tests being conducted are uniformly distributed across all districts. The test will be enhanced in districts reporting a higher number of cases upto 70 percent or more, while those districts where the proportion of tests is less, should rapidly increase testing.

Track: Those found positive with Covid-19, should be isolated/quarantined at the earliest. The new protocol advices demarcation of containment zones and a follow up of positive persons with tracking, identification and quarantine for 14 days.

Treat: Under this, the administration is trying to ensure quick isolation of Covid-19 patients in treatment facilities/home. The aim is to administer clinical interventions and avail them all Covid-related health and logistics infrastructure support.

Among other things, the administration ruled that districts should strictly enforce wearing of face masks; hand hygiene and social distancing. It also asked violators to be fined.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu reported 2,342 new cases, taking the state tally to 8,84,094. The number of active cases stand at 14,846, while 16 deaths were reported.