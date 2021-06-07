MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 update | Students going abroad will be prioritised in vaccination process: Punjab CM

The move will help students going to countries where universities require them to be vaccinated. Besides students seeking to go abroad, caregivers of elderly persons and other urgent priority groups may be included in this list.

PTI
June 07, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File image)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File image)

Students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the Covid vaccination process in the 18-44 group, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Monday. At a virtual Covid review meeting, the chief minister directed the Health and Medical Education departments to allow districts to use up to 10 per cent of the doses for the 18-44 years age group for priority categories other than those approved at the state level.

The move will help students going to countries where universities require them to be vaccinated. Besides students seeking to go abroad, caregivers of elderly persons and other urgent priority groups may be included in this list, an official statement quoting Singh said.

Punjab extends COVID-19 curbs till June 15, allows shops to open till 6 pm, private offices at 50% strength

Singh also asked the concerned departments to proactively vaccinate all the people in the categories already prioritised by the state government in this age group based on vaccine availability. This, he stressed, was essential to keep the risk of virus spread low as the restrictions are eased in the state, he stated.

The state had initially prioritised construction labour, individuals with comorbidities and families of healthcare workers in the 18-44 age group, and has already vaccinated over 4.3 lakh individuals in these categories. The list was subsequently expanded to include shopkeepers and their staff, staff working in the hospitality industry, industrial workers; street vendors especially those serving food items-juice, chat, fruit etc., delivery boys, LPG distribution boys; bus drivers, conductors, auto/ cab drivers; and local body leaders – mayors, councillors, sarpanches, panches.
PTI
TAGS: #Amarinder Singh #COVID-19 update #Punjab #vaccination process
first published: Jun 7, 2021 07:07 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey