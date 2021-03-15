COVID-19 update | Spectators barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start: Organisers

Venues around Tokyo are mostly shuttered and quiet, and may remain that way for a few months until local organizers give more explicit details about exactly how they will pull off the games during a pandemic. More details are expected early in the spring when the torch relay begins from northern Japan. (Image: AP)

Spectators will be barred from the start of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, organisers said Monday, announcing a pared-back launch ceremony.

"The Grand Start ceremony and the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay... will not be open to the public, but it will be broadcast live via a Tokyo 2020 official channel," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of a decision on whether fans from overseas will be allowed to enter Japan for the coronavirus-delayed Games, which is expected to be taken before the torch relay begins on March 25.