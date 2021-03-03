COVID-19 update : Seven-day institutional quarantine must for people arriving from Brazil to Mumbai

Maharashtra reported the highest number of daily new cases at 7,863, followed by Kerala with 2,938 on March 3.

All residents of Maharashtra travelling to Mumbai from Brazil or transiting through flights that originate from Brazil will have to go through mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine, irrespective of COVID-19 negative report pre-boarding, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on March 3.

Passengers who don't belong to Maharashtra and have a connecting flight through Mumbai airport, will be allowed to take flights if their RT-PCR test shows negative at the airport, the BMC circular said.



In a circular, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says passengers arriving from Brazil will need to undergo compulsory 7-day institutional (hotel) quarantine even if they possess pre-boarding COVID negative certificates; rule to apply on passengers belonging to Maharasthra. pic.twitter.com/CXicnNyE4O

Information about such passengers will be sent to their respective states, it added.

The circular said those who will be found positive on day 7 of the quarantine will be shifted to GT Hospital in Mumbai or any private hospital of their choice.

If they are found negative at the end of the quarantine, they will be instructed to a mandatory 7-day home quarantine.

Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry said Maharashtra had reported the highest number of daily new cases at 7,863, followed by Kerala with 2,938.

"Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka have shown the maximum increase in new cases on a week on week basis," the ministry said.

Maharashtra alone accounted for a weekly increase of 16,012 cases.