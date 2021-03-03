English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
COVID-19 update : Seven-day institutional quarantine must for people arriving from Brazil to Mumbai

Passengers who don't belong to Maharashtra and have a connecting flight through Mumbai airport, will be allowed to take flights if their RT-PCR test shows negative at the airport.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
Maharashtra reported the highest number of daily new cases at 7,863, followed by Kerala with 2,938 on March 3.

All residents of Maharashtra travelling to Mumbai from Brazil or transiting through flights that originate from Brazil will have to go through mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine, irrespective of COVID-19 negative report pre-boarding, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on March 3.

Information about such passengers will be sent to their respective states, it added.

The circular said those who will be found positive on day 7 of the quarantine will be shifted to GT Hospital in Mumbai or any private hospital of their choice.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

If they are found negative at the end of the quarantine, they will be instructed to a mandatory 7-day home quarantine.

Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry said Maharashtra had reported the highest number of daily new cases at 7,863, followed by Kerala with 2,938.

"Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka have shown the maximum increase in new cases on a week on week basis," the ministry said.

Maharashtra alone accounted for a weekly increase of 16,012 cases.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Brazil #coronavirus #Covid-19 pandemic #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Mar 3, 2021 09:30 pm

