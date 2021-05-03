COVID-19 update | SC orders Centre to rectify deficit in supply of oxygen to Delhi before midnight of May 3

Supreme Court (Image: Shutterstock)

The Supreme court on May 2 issued its order in the suo moto COVID-19 case and directed the Central government to rectify the deficit in supply of oxygen to NCT of Delhi on or before midnight of May 3.

The apex court bench, comprising of Justices Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, asked the central government to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes and decentralise the location of the emergency stocks.

"The emergency stocks shall be created within the next four days and is to be replenished on a day to day basis, in addition to the existing allocation of oxygen supply to the States," Live Law quoted the Supreme court order.

MEA urges foreign high commissions 'not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen'

Apart from this, the Supreme Court also asked the central government and state governments to notify all chief secretaries, directors general of police, commissioners of police that any clampdown on information on social media or harassment caused to individuals seeking or delivering help on any platform will attract a coercive exercise of jurisdiction by the court. The Registrar (Judicial) has been also directed to place a copy of Supreme Court order before all district magistrates in the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The Central Government shall, within two weeks, formulate a national policy on admissions to hospitals which shall be followed by all State Governments," the SC justices added.

The bench clearly noted that till the time formulation of such a policy by the central government, no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any State or UT for lack of local residential proof of that State or UT or even in the absence of identity proof.

"The Central Government shall revisit its initiatives and protocols, including on the availability of oxygen, availability and pricing of vaccines, availability of essential drugs at affordable prices and respond on all the other issues before the next date of the hearing," the legal website quoted the Supreme Court bench as saying.

The SC directed the both the Centre and State governments to put on record the efforts taken to curb the spread of the virus and the measures that they plan on taking in the near future.

On the issue of imposition of lockdown, the apex court said that governments may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare, but will have to make prior arrangements to cater to the needs of marginalised communities.