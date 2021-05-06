COVID-19 update | Reliance seeks permission to fly in Israeli experts for training, installation of rapid identification equipment

As laboratories face challenges to meet the expected COVID testing target, The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued fresh guidelines for Covid-19 testing on May 4.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited on May 6 sought special permission from the Union government to fly an Israeli team of experts to India to train and install a rapid COVID-19 identification solution. RIL had solution from an Israeli start-up for $15 million.

At Reliance's request, the delegation from Breath of Health (BOH) has already received an emergency approval from Israeli government and will soon be flying out to India soon.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases globally, Israel has put a temporary ban on its citizens from flying to seven countries, including India.

COVID-19 testing | ICMR issues new guidelines for RT-PCR, RAT

According to the details, experts from the Israeli medical technology company will guide Reliance's team in India to operate the innovative system developed by it to identify coronavirus carriers and patients in the early stages of the disease by exhalation, whose results will be available within seconds.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier in January 2021, RIL signed a $15 million deal with BOH to distribute the firm's swift COVID-19 breath testing system.

As per the agreement, Reliance would purchase hundreds of systems from the Israeli company and will use them to conduct millions of tests a month at a cost of $10 million per month.

BOH claims that its breath test system identifies COVID-19 at a success rate of over 95 percent. The preliminary results for its clinical trials -- conducted with Israeli hospitals Hadassah Medical Center and the Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer -- have shown a success rate of 98 percent compared to any PCR test.

"The equipment has already reached India and its operationalisation will help India in its fight against the pandemic," PTI quoted BOH spokesperson as saying.

To monitor the development ahead of the team's visit to India, Israeli Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish visited BOH Laboratories in the northern Israeli city of Rehovot. He also went through an exhalation test and congratulated the BOH team on its achievements.

"The company staff will train Indian teams to use technology which is considered as a breakthrough in the field and may help the Indians to take control of the Indian variant outbreak", the Israeli company said.

Meanwhile, India on May 6 registered a record 412,262 new infections and 3,980 deaths. The country is under the grip of COVID-19 and have been adding over 300,000 cases for 15 straight days which has pushed its tally beyond 21 million (2,06,65,148).

With PTI inputs

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.