COVID-19 update: Positive trend seen, recovery rate increased to 85.6%, says Health Ministry

There is a positive trend being observed in COVID-19 recoveries. (Representative Image)

There is a positive trend being observed in COVID-19 recoveries in the country, the central government said on May 18. Addressing the Health Ministry briefing on the current situation of the pandemic, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said the recovery rate has increased to 85.6 percent, as compared to 81.7 percent on May 3.

"4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever for the country. A clear positive trend can be observed in COVID-19 recoveries," he said.

He also informed that the country reported over 2,63,000 daily cases in the last 24 hours. There has been a decrease of 27 percent from the highest peak of single-day cases India noted on May 7 (4,14,000). Since May 11, there have been more recoveries than daily new cases and the weekly case positivity rate now stands at 16.9 percent, as compared to 21.4 percent from May 4 to May 10.

He also mentioned that 1.8 percent of the total population has been affected by the disease so far and that the government has been able to contain the spread to under 2 percent of the population. "Despite the high number of cases reported so far, we have been able to contain the spread to under 2 percent of population," Agarwal pointed out.

Further, it was informed that 199 districts in the country are showing a continued decline in cases and positivity since the last 3 weeks. Currently, there are 8 states with more than 1 lakh active cases. 10 states with more than 50,000 -1,00,00 active cases and 18 States with less than 50,000 active cases. 22 states have more than 15 percent case positivity.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are showing a decline in COVID-19 cases as well as positivity, informed Agarwal. However, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram are showing a rise in COVID-19 cases and a rise in positivity.

It was reiterated at the briefing that containment-linked COVID management protocol should continue to be implemented.