COVID-19 Update | PGIMER Chandigarh to conduct sero survey of people below 18 years

Representative Image

A sero survey of people below 18 years of age will be conducted in Chandigarh to determine the number of children infected by COVID-19, PGIMER director Jagat Ram said on Saturday. Sero surveys or sero prevalence studies are based on analysis of antibodies collected through blood samples.

We will be carrying out a sero survey here to see how many children were infected with the virus, Ram said. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has decided to take a sample size of 2,500 Chandigarh-based people below 18 years of age for the survey, he said.

Second Tamil Nadu sero survey reveals COVID-19 antibodies in 23% population

The sampling will be done from the city, rural and slum areas, he added. Chandigarh administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore had recently asked the PGIMER to conduct sero tests for persons below 18 years.

Another government medical college and hospital had been entrusted with the task of carrying out a similar survey for people above 18 years. Bandore had also directed that exclusive beds be kept in reserve for children, in case of any eventuality of the third wave of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It was also decided to get the hospital in Sector 45, ESI Hospital, beds in Sector 16 hospital, PGIMER and temporary Army Hospital in Panjab University, in readiness for such paediatric Covid patients. The PGIMER director on Saturday said several steps, including raising the number of beds, oxygen capacity and procuring more ventilators, were being taken in the wake of a possible third wave of coronavirus.

He said three oxygen plants having capacity of 3,000 litres per minute will come up soon at the PGIMER. Presently, the health facility has a capacity of 20 metric tonnes of oxygen. The PGIMER director said they will also have more than 100 ventilators for Covid patients. He also asked people to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.