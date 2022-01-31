MARKET NEWS

    COVID-19 update | Over 166.59 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt

    Cumulatively, 54,11,58,635 first doses have been administered to people in the 18-44 age group and 40,58,44,481 have got the second dose in the same group since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to Health Ministry data.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 10:29 PM IST
    The special week-long statewide COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat aims to cover nearly 36 lakh beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age category. (Image: Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins in Ahmedabad/ANI)

    India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 166.59 crore with over 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it added.

    Cumulatively, 54,11,58,635 first doses have been administered to people in the 18-44 age group and 40,58,44,481 have got the second dose in the same group since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to Health Ministry data. In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,65,47,420 first doses and 3,35,552 second doses have been administered. Also, 1,24,29,876 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been given so far.

    The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
    PTI
