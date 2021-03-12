COVID-19 update | 'No evidence' of higher blood clots risk from vaccine: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (PC-Reuters)

UK-based drugs company AstraZeneca insisted on Friday its coronavirus vaccine was safe, after some countries suspended its use in response to concerns about a potential link to blood clots.

"An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country" from the jab, a company spokesperson said.

"In fact, the observed number of these types of events are significantly lower in those vaccinated than would be expected among the general population."