English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 update | 'No evidence' of higher blood clots risk from vaccine: AstraZeneca

Earlier, WHO said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after several European countries suspended the roll-out over blood clot fears.

AFP
March 12, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (PC-Reuters)

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (PC-Reuters)

UK-based drugs company AstraZeneca insisted on Friday its coronavirus vaccine was safe, after some countries suspended its use in response to concerns about a potential link to blood clots.

"An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country" from the jab, a company spokesperson said.

AstraZeneca vaccine: Covishield suspended in 10 European countries over reports of blood clot

"In fact, the observed number of these types of events are significantly lower in those vaccinated than would be expected among the general population."
AFP
TAGS: #AstraZeneca #blood clots #coronavirus vaccine #COVID-19 vaccine #Covishield
first published: Mar 12, 2021 08:43 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.