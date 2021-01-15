COVID-19 update | Night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot extended till January 30

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Gujarat government on January 15 extended the night curfew in four major cities of the state for the next 15 days as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requested the people to be patient and cooperate with the state administration. He said after the night curfew imposed in November last year in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, the viral infection has come under control.

"The night curfew after 10 pm will continue for 15 more days in all four cities. There will be no relaxation for now, as there is a drastic decrease in new cases (because of curfew). People need to have patience and cooperate with the authorities," Rupani said while addressing media in Jamnagar.

He further added that decision on lifting the night curfew will be taken soon.

Earlier in November 2020, the Rupani government had imposed night curfew in four major cities of Gujarat. People were barred from venturing out between 9 pm till 6 am in these cities.

Meanwhile, Gujarat will begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 for healthcare workers at 161 centres with the nationwide inoculation campaign.

The Gujarat Health Department has identified 4.31 lakh healthcare workers for inoculation in the first phase. Following this, 6.93 lakh front-line workers such as police personnel, 1.05 crore citizens above the age of 50 and 2.75 lakh people under 50 will be vaccinated.