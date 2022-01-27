COVID-19 update | Mumbai's cases drop to 1,384; 12 die, active tally below 20,000

Representative image (Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,384 fresh cases of COVID-19, down from 1,858 a day ago, while 12 more people died due to complications related to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra capital rose to 10,41,747, while the toll increased to 16,581, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Out of the 12 coronavirus patients who died in the last 24 hours, 11 were above 60 years of age, it said.On Wednesday, the city had recorded 1,858 coronavirus infections and 13 deaths. The city has been reporting fewer than 2,000 cases for the last four days.

Out of the new patients, only 184 were hospitalized, the civic body said.Also, 5,686 patients were discharged during the day following recovery, the bulletin said.

With this, the number of recovered cases crossed the 10-lakh mark to stand at 10,04,384, the BMC said. There are now 18,040 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

As many as 42,570 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Mumbai, taking their cumulative count to 1,51,30,831, the bulletin said.The coronavirus recovery rate in the city is 96 per cent, while the case doubling rate has further improved to 194 days, it said.

While there are no containment zones in the city, 28 buildings have been sealed after more than five patients of COVID-19 were found in each of them, the civic body said.Mumbai had logged 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest in a day since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Last year, the metropolis had reported the highest one-day cases at 11,163 on April 4 during the second wave of the pandemic.