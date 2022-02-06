MARKET NEWS

    COVID-19 update | Mumbai sees 536 cases, 3 deaths; 82% new infections asymptomatic

    The civic body's data showed that the number of tests carried out here had reached 1,55,49,418 after 38,082 samples were examined during the day.

    PTI
    February 06, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST
    Representative image: Reuters

    Mumbai on Sunday reported 536 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 10,51,373, while three deaths put the toll at 16,661, a civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a statement, informed that 82 per cent of the cases detected during the day were asymptomatic.

    The civic body's data showed that the number of tests carried out here had reached 1,55,49,418 after 38,082 samples were examined during the day. The discharge of 1,153 people on Sunday took the recovery count to 10,26,144, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, it added.

    ALSO READ: Maharashtra | Third wave may get over by mid-March as cases declining, curve flattening, says Rajesh Tope

    Civic data also revealed the case doubling time was now 730 days.
    Tags: #COVID-19 cases #mumbai #Mumbai COVID cases
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 08:48 pm
