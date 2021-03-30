COVID-19 update | Mumbai sees 4,758 new cases, doubling rate now 50 days

Maharashtra has witnessed a resurgence in coronavirus crisis since February 2021 (Representative image)

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,758 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 4,09,320, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 50 days.

With 10 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection,the toll in the megapolis mounted to 11,671, a civic official said, adding that the city has witnessed 71 casualties since March 23.

COVID-19 update | At 6,923, Mumbai reports highest number of new cases in day

As per a report prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened from 90 days recorded a week ago to the current 50 days.

"Going by the growth rate in the last one week, we expect the (case) figures to double in the next 50 days. If the trend continues, the doubling ratio could shrink further,"the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Between March 23 and 30, the city added 39,894 coronavirus positive cases, which is a high number going by the available health infrastructure. On Tuesday, 3,034 people were discharged from hospitals during the day in Mumbai, taking the count of recoveries to 3,47,530, the official said, adding that the city is now left with 49,167 active cases. The city had 27,672 active patients on March 23.

At least 24,464 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in Mumbai so far to 40,41,810, the official said. As per the official data, the civic body conducted 2,87,710 more tests since March 23. While the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 85 per cent, the growth rate between March 23 to 29 is 1.34 per cent. The recovery rate a week ago was 90 per cent, while the overall growth rate was 0.74 per cent between March 16 to March 22, as per the BMC.

The doubling rate in the same period has worsened from 90 days on March 23 to 50 days on March 30, the official said. The city currently has 69 active containment zones and 602 sealed buildings.