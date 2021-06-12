MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 update | Mumbai reports 733 new cases, 18 deaths

The caseload in the country's financial capital Mumbai rose to 7,15,879, while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 15,164.

PTI
June 12, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST
Representative image. (AP)

Mumbai reported 733 new coronavirus infections and 18 fatalities on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,15,879, while the death toll rose to 15,164.

On Friday, the city had witnessed 696 new cases and 24 deaths. There are 15,798 active COVID-19 patients in the city now as 732 patients recovered during the day. So far, 6,82,678 persons have recovered from the viral infection in the city, at the recovery rate of 95 percent.

COVID-19 crisis | Maharashtra reports 10,697 new cases, 360 deaths

With 29,174 tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the total of coronavirus tests done so far reached 65,90,371.

Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between June 5 to 11 dipped to 0.11 per cent, while the average doubling rate of cases is 633 days now. There are 21 active containment zones and 95 sealed buildings in the city.
TAGS: #BMC #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #Covid-19 pandemic #COVID-19 update #mumbai
