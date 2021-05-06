COVID-19 update | Mumbai reports 3,056 new cases, 69 deaths

People queue to enter the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station to board trains, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, Maharashtra on April 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni)

Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Daily rise in cases in the country's financial capital remained below 4,000 for the sixth day in a row.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 3,879 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths. With 3,838 patients being discharged from hospitals on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 6,02,383 and the rate of recovery stood at 90 per cent. The number of active cases came down to 50,606.

COVID-19 | Here’s how Mumbai is preparing to tackle a potential third wave of pandemic

So far 56,09,178 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 30,942 since Wednesday evening. Of 69 fatalities, three patients were below 40 years of age, 21 were between 40 to 60 years, and 45 were above 60.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between April 29 to May 5 was 0.51 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is now 130 days. Mumbai has 96 containment zones and 565 sealed buildings as of now. The city had reported its highest-ever rise in cases — 11,163 — on April 4, 2021.