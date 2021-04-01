COVID-19 update | Mumbai logs record 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

File image: Commuters at a railway station in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Mumbai on Thursday reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This took the city's overall caseload to 4,23,360. The death of 18 patients during the day, the highest single-day figure since the first week of December last year,took the fatality count to 11,704, it said.

With 88,000 fresh COVID-19 infections in March, Mumbai saw 475% rise in cases in a month

On March 28, the city had reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest till then. On December 5, 2020, the metropolis had reported 18 fatalities, but later witnessed a gradual decline in the number of deaths.

A total of 46,758 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which took Mumbai's overall test count to 41,29,931, the civic body said.