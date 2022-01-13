COVID-19 update |Mumbai logs 13,702 new cases, down 16.55% from day ago; 6 more die

(Image: Reuters)

Mumbai reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down 16.55 per cent from 16,420 infections registered a day ago, and six fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to a BMC bulletin, with these additions, the city's coronavirus tally jumped to 9,69,989, while the death toll climbed to 16,426.

As the daily COVID-19 tally dipped by 2,718, the city reported 16.55 per cent less cases as compared to Wednesday. The case positivity rate also came down to 21.73 from 24.38 per cent a day before.The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

On Wednesday, the daily cases in the financial capital had surged after witnessing a dip for four straight days. According to the bulletin, Mumbai reported 13,702 new infections on the back of 63,031 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.