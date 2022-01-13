MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 update |Mumbai logs 13,702 new cases, down 16.55% from day ago; 6 more die

According to a BMC bulletin, with these additions, the city's coronavirus tally jumped to 9,69,989, while the death toll climbed to 16,426.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 09:29 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Mumbai reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down 16.55 per cent from 16,420 infections registered a day ago, and six fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to a BMC bulletin, with these additions, the city's coronavirus tally jumped to 9,69,989, while the death toll climbed to 16,426.

As the daily COVID-19 tally dipped by 2,718, the city reported 16.55 per cent less cases as compared to Wednesday. The case positivity rate also came down to 21.73 from 24.38 per cent a day before.The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

ALSO READ: 96% hospitalisations in Mumbai without jabs; WHO calls Omicron 'dangerous' for unvaccinated

On Wednesday, the daily cases in the financial capital had surged after witnessing a dip for four straight days. According to the bulletin, Mumbai reported 13,702 new infections on the back of 63,031 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Tags: #Covid-19 #COVID-19 Vaccines #mumbai
first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:28 pm

