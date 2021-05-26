MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 update | Maruti Suzuki to install two oxygen generation plants in J&K

Vehicleades Group of Companies Chairman Devender Singh Rana conveyed the decision of MSIL to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Wednesday evening.

PTI
May 26, 2021 / 10:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country's largest automobile maker, would install two oxygen generation plants in the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir under its corporate social responsibility (CSR). Vehicleades Group of Companies Chairman Devender Singh Rana conveyed the decision of MSIL to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Wednesday evening.

"MSIL has offered to install one plant each in Jammu and Srinagar Medical Colleges to strengthen the health infrastructure of the two premier health institutions of the UT," the company said in a statement. It said the two oxygen PSA generator plants for J&K should reach the UT by the first week of June and are likely to cost Rs 1.30 crore, which will be covered under CSR by MSIL.

COVID-19 | Maruti Suzuki partners Zydus Hospitals for multispecialty hospital in Gujarat 

Rana, National Conference provincial president and former MLA, had earlier requested MSIL to support healthcare efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic in J&K as a goodwill gesture. Thanking MSIL for the gesture, the lieutenant governor directed health and medical education department to coordinate with the company for the early installation of the plants.
TAGS: #COVID-19 update #Devender Singh Rana #Maruti Suzuki #oxygen generation plants
first published: May 26, 2021 10:23 pm

