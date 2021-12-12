COVID-19 update: Maharashtra's caseload rises by 704, death toll by 16; active tally at 6,441

Source: AP

Maharashtra reported 704 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its infection tally to 66,43,883, while the death of 16 patients pushed the toll to 1,41,259, the state health department said. A total of 669 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the state's overall recovery count to 64,92,504. There are 6,441 active cases in the state at present.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said. As 1,16,307 people were tested during the day, the cumulative test count of the state rose to 6,68,75, 975.

Mumbai city reported 188 new cases and two deaths. With this, the caseload of the metropolis is now 7,65,282 and the fatality count 16,357. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 335 cases, but no death was reported, barring the two from Mumbai city.

Nashik division reported 91 cases, including 43 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division logged 216 cases, including 96 in Pune city. Kolhapur division reported 12 cases, Aurangabad division 12 cases, Latur division 20 cases, Akola division eight cases and Nagpur division 10 cases, the department said.

Apart from the death of two patients in Mumbai, three such fatalities were recorded in Nashik division, 10 in Pune division and one in Aurangabad division, it added. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,43,883, death toll 1,41,259, recoveries 64,92,504, active cases 6,441, tests done so far 6,68,75,975.