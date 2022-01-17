MARKET NEWS

coronavirus

COVID-19 update | Maharashtra sees sharp fall in cases at 31,111; 24 deaths reported

With these additions, the state's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 72,42,921, while the death toll jumped to 1,41,832.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 10:58 PM IST
Omicron | Representative image

Omicron | Representative image

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 31,111 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 10,216 less than the day before, and 24 new deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said. With these additions, the state's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 72,42,921, while the death toll jumped to 1,41,832, it said.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,29,992 after 29,092 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,67,334 active cases, the department said.On Sunday, the state had recorded 41,327 cases and 29 fatalities.

Also, 122 new Omicron cases have come to light in the state, raising their tally to 1,860, the department said.A total of 959 patients infected with the highly transmissible variant have already recovered in Maharashtra, it added.
PTI
Tags: #COVID-19 update #Maharashtra #Omicron variant
first published: Jan 17, 2022 10:45 pm

