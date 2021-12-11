COVID-19 update: Maharashtra sees 807 fresh cases, 20 fatalities, 869 recoveries

Elderly people leave after receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai, March 8. (Image: AP)

Maharashtra recorded 807 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours and 20 fatalities, the state health department said on Saturday, adding that no new cases of Omicron variant was detected. The tally of Omicron cases in Maharashtra remains at 17 so far. While seven of them have been discharged so far, the number of active cases of Omicron variant now stands at eight, it said.

With the new additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 66,43,179 and the death toll to 1,41,243, the department said. The swab samples of 107 persons have been sent for the genomic sequence so far, of which results of 51 are awaited, it said.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate now stands at 2.12 per cent. A total of 869 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,91,805 so far, it said, leaving the state with 6,452 active cases with a recovery rate of 97.72 per cent.

With 1,19,680 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,67,59,668. Currently, 75,095 people are in home quarantine and 865 are in institutional quarantine.

Eight districts and seven civic bodies in Maharashtra did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Mumbai division, which comprises the metropolis and satellite townships, reported 395 fresh cases and two fatalities.

The Pune division added 212 cases, Nashik division 120, Kolhapur 24, Aurangabad 18, Latur 24, Akola seven and Nagpur seven, the health department said. Nagpur and Kolhapur divisions did not report any fatality during the day.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 66,43,179, fresh cases 807, death toll 1,41,243, recoveries 64,91,805, active cases 6,452, total tests 6,67,59,668.