COVID-19 update | Maharashtra sees 11,141 new coronavirus cases, 38 die

File image: People scramble to board a bus amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India on February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively. Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections.

Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added. As against 11,141 new infections during the day, 6,013 people were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20,68,044, the department said, adding the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 93.17 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.36 per cent.

Coronavirus-hit Maharashtra economy to contract by 8% in FY21: Survey

The recovery rate in 21 districts including Mumbai is more than the state's average recovery rate, it stated. On the other hand, the average COVID-19 mortality rate in 15 districts is more than the state's average mortality rate. The mortality rate in Sangli, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Solapur, Osmanabad, and Satara is more than three per cent, it said.

The doubling rate of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 170.94 days which is now left with 97,983 active cases, the department said. Currently, 4,39,055 people are in home quarantine while 4,650 other remain admitted in institutional quarantine. With 91,235 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra went up to 1,68,67,286, the department said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Nagpur reported 1,073 new cases, followed by 993 in Pune city, 573 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 469 in Aurangabad, 384 in Amravati, and 200 in Nanded, it said. Ahmednagar city saw 157 fresh cases, while Jalgaon and Ahmednagar city saw 157 fresh cases, Nashik cities added 237 and 224 infections, respectively. In other parts of the state, Nashik division reported In other parts of the state, 1,043 cases, Pune division 2,173, Nagpur division 1,860, Laturdivision 506, Aurangabad division 770, and Kolhapur division 115, the department said. In Mumbai division, Thane city, Kalyan, Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayander, Palghar, Vasai, Virar and Raigad didnot report a single COVID-19 fatality during the day.

Nagpur city also did not report a single death due to the COVID-19 disease. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases 22,19,727, deaths 52,478, recoveries 20,68,044, active cases 97,983, total tests 1,68,67,286, tests conducted today 91,235.

The state cabinet which met under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday discussed various aspects to tackle the rising number of cases, sources said, adding that no decision was taken on the exact measures to be adopted. The government is keeping a close eye on the situation, they said.

As per the department, 14,94,770 people in Maharashtra have so far taken their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine including 7,59,788 health workers,4,34,787 frontline workers,and 41,989 people in the age group of 45 to 59 with comorbidities. A total of 2,58,206 people above 60 years of age have also taken the first dose of the vaccine, the department said. The second dose of the vaccine has so far been administered to 2,49,954 beneficiaries, including 2,45,926 health workers and 4,028 frontline workers, it said.