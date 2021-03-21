English
COVID-19 Update | Maharashtra reports highest 30,535 coronavirus cases in day, 99 die

The fresh spike in cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

PTI
March 21, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
File image: People scramble to board a bus amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India on February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said. With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399, it said.

The fresh spike in cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

A statement from the Health department said 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867. Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases in the day while ten patients succumbed to the viral infection.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus cases #Covid-19 pandemic #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: Mar 21, 2021 09:23 pm

