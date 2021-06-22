COVID-19 update | Maharashtra reports 8,470 new cases, 188 deaths and 9,043 recoveries in past 24 hours

People queue to enter the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station to board trains, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, Maharashtra on April 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni)

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,470 new coronavirus cases – up from 6,270 cases a day ago – taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,87,521, while 188 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 1,18,795, the state health department said. As many as 9,043 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,42,258, a statement from the health department said.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 6,270 new coronavirus cases, a four-month low daily count, and 94 deaths.There are now 1,23,340 active cases in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.9 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent, the statement said.

21 cases of COVID-19 'Delta plus' variant found in Maharashtra: Minister

The health department said 2,16,861 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and added that so far, 3,98,86,554 tests have been conducted in the state.According to the statement, Mumbai city reported 568 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,21,099 and the toll to 15,315.

In the wider Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 1,784 cases and 33 deaths. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,79,123 and the deaths to 31,401, it said.The Nashik division reported 662 cases and 19 deaths, the health department said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Pune division recorded 2,206 cases and 37 deaths, of which 17 came from Satara district alone, the statement said.The Kolhapur division reported 3,019 fresh cases and 66 deaths, of which rural parts of Sangli and Ratnagiri districts reported 17 and 16 fatalities, respectively, it said.

The Aurangabad division registered 164 new infections and five deaths, while the Latur division added 312 cases and 15 fatalities, the statement said.The Akola division reported 254 cases and five deaths, while the Nagpur division registered 69 infections and eight fatalities, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,87,521; new cases 8,470; deaths 1,18,795; recoveries 57,42,258; active cases 1,23,340; total tests so far 3,98,86,554.