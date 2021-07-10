COVID-19 update | Maharashtra reports 8,296 new cases, 179 deaths in past 24 hours

Representative image

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,296 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 179 fatalities while 6,026 patients recovered, the state health department said. With the new additions, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra climbed to 61,49,264 and the death toll to 1,25,528.

Of the 179 fatalities, 143 occurred in last 48 hours while 36 in the last week. Additionally, 315 deaths have been added to the cumulative toll report of Maharashtra, which means the overall fatality count has gone up by 494 compared to Friday, the health department said in a report. A health official said 6,026 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 59,06,466, leaving the state with 1,14,000 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.05 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, the official said. Mumbai city reported 503 COVID-19 cases during the day and 13 deaths, taking the tally to 7,27,136 and the toll to 15,612, the report said.

The Mumbai division which comprises neighbouring satellite towns and MMR region added 1,674 new cases and 29 fatalities on Saturday, which raised the count of infections and COVID-19 deaths to 16,13,560 and 32,976, respectively, it said. Nashik division reported 578 cases and seven deaths while Pune division added 2,338 cases and 42 fatalities, as per the report.

The caseload in Kolhapur division went up by 3,214 and the death toll climbed by 69. Aurangabad division reported 101 cases and 23 deaths. All these deaths were reported from rural parts of Aurangabad. No fatality due to COVID-19 was reported from the rest of districts and cities in the division, the report said. The caseload in Latur division increased by 251 while the count of fatalities due to COVID-19 mounted by seven. Nagpur division reported 71 new cases and one death, it said.

With 2,35,020 new tests, the overall number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 4,38,00,139, reflecting an overall positivity rate of 14.04 per cent. Currently 5,85,580 people are in home quarantine and 4,737 people are in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,49,264, new cases 8,296, deaths,1,25,528, recoveries 59,06,466, active cases 1,14,000, tests so far 4,38,00,139.