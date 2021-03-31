COVID-19 update | Maharashtra reports 39,544 new cases, second biggest one-day rise

Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen with the ‘Covishield’ vaccine at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on March 17, 2021. (Image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 39,544 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest single-day rise in infection tally since the pandemic began, a health official said.

With this, the state's cumulative case load mounted to 28,12,980.

Just three days back- on March 28- the state had recorded 40,414 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest surge in cases in a day so far. On March 22, the state had crossed the 25 lakh case mark, while it went past the 27 lakh-mark on March 28.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported the deaths of 227 patients. This one-day fatality count is the highest for the state since October last year, which pushed the death toll to 54,649. Out of these 227 deaths, 129 had occurred in last 48 hours and 61 in the last week. Rest 37 patients had died prior to last week, he said.

A total of 23,600 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count to 24 lakh. So far, 24,00,727 people have recovered from the infection. The number of the active cases in the state is 3,56,243.

A total of 17,29,816 people are in home quarantine, while 17,863 others are in institutional quarantine. State capital Mumbai reported 5,399 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its total to 4,14,773. It also reported 15 deaths, due to which its fatality count grew to 11,690. Neighbouring Thane city reported 1,039 new cases, while Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation added 913 new cases, the official said.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 4,520 and 2,214 new cases respectively. Rest of the Pune district reported 1,837 cases that indicated a surge in its rural parts.

With this, there are 2,77,218 COVID-19 cases in areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 1,35,674 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits and 1,23,370 in remaining Pune district, he said.

Nashik city recorded 2,941 cases, which took its case load to 1,17,009. Other parts of Nashik district reported 1,451 cases, which increased its total to 54,991. Ahmednagar district reported 1,180 cases, while Jalgaon district's caseload increased by 947 cases. In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 732 new cases, while 830 cases were found in Nanded city. Nagpur city in Vidarbha region reported 31 deaths during the day, highest for the day in the state. It took its death toll to 2,963.

As many as 1,67,078 coronavirus tests were carried out on Wednesday, which took the overall test count to 1,97,92,143. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:

Positive cases: 28,12,980, new cases: 39,544, death toll:54,649, discharged: 24,00,727, active cases: 3,56,243, people tested so far: 1,97,92,143.