COVID-19 update | Maharashtra reports 39,207 cases, up 26% from day ago

No fresh case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

PTI
January 18, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
Representational image

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus cases, 26 per cent more than the previous day, and 53 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said. No fresh case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it added.

With fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll increased to 1,41,885, the department said.On Monday, the state had reported 31,111 fresh cases and 24 fatalities.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 update | Maharashtra sees sharp fall in cases at 31,111; 24 deaths reported

It said 38,824 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people to 68,68,816.The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.32 per cent. Currently, 23,44,919 people are in home quarantine and another 2,960 in institutional quarantine, the department said.
Tags: #COVID-19 cases #COVID-19 update #Maharashtra #Omicron variant
first published: Jan 18, 2022 09:49 pm

