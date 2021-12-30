COVID-19 update: Maharashtra reports 198 new cases of Omicron, state's tally reaches 450

Omicron | Representative image

Maharashtra on December 30 reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections including 198 cases of the Omicron variant. With this, the total number of Omicron variant cases in the state went up to 450, according to the Maharashtra Public Health Department. Twenty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in the past 24 hours, taking Maharashtra’s case fatality rate to 2.12 percent.

As per the National Institute of Virology (NIV), 30 of the 198 Omicron variant cases detected in Maharashtra reported today, are international passengers. Of the new Omicron cases, 190 were from Mumbai, four from the Thane Municipal Corporation (MC), and one each from Satara, Nanded, Pune MC, and Pimpri Chinchwad MC.

Most of the Omicron variant cases reported in Maharashtra till date are from Mumbai at 327, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad at 26, Pune Rural at 18, Thane MC at 12, Pune MC at 12, Navi Mumbai at seven, Panvel (7), Kalyan-Dombiwali (7), Nagpur (6), Satara (6), Osmanabad (5), Vasai-Virar (3), Nanded (3), Aurangabad (2), Buldhana (2), Bhivandi (2), Nizampur (2), Latur (1), Ahmednagar (1), Akola (1), Meera Bhayandar (1), and Kolhapur (1).

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man, who had travelled to Nigeria, died of a heart attack in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. NIV report revealed that he was infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus. However, according to the government, the patient died due to non-covid reasons.