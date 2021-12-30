MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra reports 198 new cases of Omicron, state's tally reaches 450

As per the National Institute of Virology (NIV), 30 of the 198 Omicron variant cases detected in Maharashtra reported today, are international passengers.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
Omicron | Representative image

Omicron | Representative image

Maharashtra on December 30 reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections including 198 cases of the Omicron variant. With this, the total number of Omicron variant cases in the state went up to 450, according to the Maharashtra Public Health Department. Twenty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in the past 24 hours, taking Maharashtra’s case fatality rate to 2.12 percent.

ALSO READ: Rise in active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra alarming: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

As per the National Institute of Virology (NIV), 30 of the 198 Omicron variant cases detected in Maharashtra reported today, are international passengers. Of the new Omicron cases, 190 were from Mumbai, four from the Thane Municipal Corporation (MC), and one each from Satara, Nanded, Pune MC, and Pimpri Chinchwad MC.

Most of the Omicron variant cases reported in Maharashtra till date are from Mumbai at 327, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad at 26, Pune Rural at 18, Thane MC at 12, Pune MC at 12, Navi Mumbai at seven, Panvel (7), Kalyan-Dombiwali (7), Nagpur (6), Satara (6), Osmanabad (5), Vasai-Virar (3), Nanded (3), Aurangabad (2), Buldhana (2), Bhivandi (2), Nizampur (2), Latur (1), Ahmednagar (1), Akola (1), Meera Bhayandar (1), and Kolhapur (1).

Meanwhile,  a 52-year-old man, who had travelled to Nigeria, died of a heart attack in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. NIV report revealed that he was infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus. However, according to the government, the patient died due to non-covid reasons.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #covid-19 death #Maharashtra #National Institute of Virology #Omicron cases #Omicron variant #Pimpri Chinchwad #Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation #Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital
first published: Dec 30, 2021 08:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.