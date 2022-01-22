COVID-19 update | Maharashtra records 46,393 cases, 48 deaths

Representative image

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 46,393 new coronavirus cases including 416 Omicron infections and 48 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday.

The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071. The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9 per cent.

Of 416 patients with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts. The Omicron case tally reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered.

As many as 30,795 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,40,618.Currently 21,86,124 people are in home quarantine and 3,382 in institutional quarantine.

Pune city reported 8,316 cases on Saturday whereas Mumbai reported 3,568 fresh cases.Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded highest 18,729 new COVID-19 cases.

It was followed by Mumbai circle (8,471 cases), Nagpur (6,394), Nashik (4,958), Aurangabad (2,170), Latur (2,102), Kolhapur (2,053) and Akola (1,516 cases).Of 48 fatalities, Mumbai circle reported 21 deaths, Nashik four, Pune 15, Kolhapur five, Akola two and Nagpur one. Aurangabad and Latur circles reported zero deaths.

With 2,23,370 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, tally of samples tested in the state rose to 7,31,74,656. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 46,393, Total cases: 74,66,420; Deaths: 48; Total fatalities: 1,42,071; New tests conducted: 2,23,370; Active cases: 2,79,930.