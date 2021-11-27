MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 update | Maharashtra minister asks Thane authorities to be prepared to tackle new variant scare

The new B.1.1.529 variant detected in the southern part of Africa, which has now been named Omicron by the World Health Organisation, has been classified as a 'Variant of Concern' due to its reported high transmissibility.

PTI
November 27, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked Thane district authorities and local civic officials to keep hospital facilities ready and ensure strict adherence among people to COVID-19 protocols in view of the emergence of a new variant of the infection.

ALSO READ: In-Depth | Omicron: All you need to know about new COVID-19 strain from South Africa

Shinde, during the meeting held through video conferencing, said the Maharashtra government was prepared to tackle any eventuality, and directed officials to carry out audits of COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities to ensure preparedness against any spike is at its optimum.

The minister said some of the treatment facilities shut due to a fall in case numbers must be kept ready for reopening as soon the need arises, district officials said.

PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Omicron
first published: Nov 27, 2021 09:27 pm

