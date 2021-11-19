COVID-19 update: Maharashtra logs 906 new cases, 15 deaths; active tally at 11,704

COVID-19 Antigen testing in Maharashtra. Photo credit: Ganesh Dhamodkar ( via Wikimedia Commons)

Maharashtra on Friday reported 906 new COVID-19 cases and 15 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 66,28,744 and the death toll to 1,40,707, a health department official said. The state has witnessed a marginal dip in new COVID-19 cases and also fatalities as compared to Thursday, when it had logged 963 cases and 24 deaths.

Ten districts and three municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.The official said 918 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 64,72,681.

ALSO READ: As COVID-19 cases dip, Maharashtra allows 10,000 more devotees to visit Shirdi shrine per day with offline passes

He said the state has 11,704 active cases, while currently 99,369 people are in home quarantine and another 1,009 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.65 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests in the state climbed to 6,44,89,471, of which 1,04,735 tests, the lowest in recent days, were conducted in the last 24 hours, the official said.Mumbai district reported the highest 231 new infections, followed by Pune district at 81.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 404 COVID-19 cases, followed by 236 in Pune and 145 in the Nashik region.Among the other regions, Aurangabad reported 42 new cases, Latur 31, Kolhapur 28, Nagpur and Akola regions 10 each.

Mumbai and Nashik regions reported 6 each fatalities, followed by two in Kolhapur and one in the Latur region, the official said.Pune, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any coronavirus-linked fatality in the last 24 hours, he said.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 231 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while Pune city reported 76 new cases, but no fresh fatality. Among the 11,704 active patients in the state, Mumbai district has the highest at 3,544, he said.

The official said among the 64,72,681 recovered patients across the state, the highest – 11,35,671 – were from Pune district. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,28,744, new cases 906, total deaths 1,40,707, total recoveries 64,72,681, active cases 11,704, total tests 6,44,89,471.