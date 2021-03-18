COVID-19 update | 'Imposing night curfew is necessary', says Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar (Image: ANI)

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the financial capital, Mumbai's mayor Kishori Pednekar on March 18 said that all Mumbaikars should work together to avoid the imposition of a lockdown and curb the spread of the virus.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. All Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown," news agency ANI quoted Kishori Pednekar as saying.

FIR against popular Mumbai restaurant for flouting COVID-19 rules

Pednekar had earlier mentioned that the administration will take strict action against those violating COVID-19 guidelines. She had said that ward officials with their teams will monitor COVID-19 situation in their areas.

Apart from Mumbai mayor, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik too stressed on the need for people's co-operations to control the virus. Though he said that no decision on lockdown in Mumbai has been taken as of yet.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Yesterday, CM demanded the PM that Haffkine Institute be permitted to manufacture vaccines & vaccination for people above 45 years. No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken," Malik said.

Meanwhile, state health department said that they vaccinated a total of 36,39,989 people in Maharashtra till 17th March and 2,74,037 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

The new infections on Wednesday in Mumbai clocked to 2,377, taking the tally to 3,49,958. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 876 people recuperated from the disease, while 16,751 are still active. Till now, the BMC has sealed 267 buildings with over five COVID-19 cases, and there are 34 active containment zones across the city.

The state recorded more than 23,000 new cases -- the highest one-day rise this year new cases -- the highest one-day rise this year on Wednesday, which took it tally to 23,70,507. Also, 84 fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 53,080. The fatality rate stands at 2.24 percent and 1,52,760 cases are active in the state now.