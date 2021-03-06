English
COVID-19 update | Hema Malini takes coronavirus vaccine

The government announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

PTI
March 06, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
BJP MP Hema Malini

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini on Saturday said she has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. In a post on Twitter, the BJP MP from Mathura shared that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital here.

"I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital," she wrote alongside three photographs from the vaccine centre. On Thursday, the 72-year-old actor had revealed on social media that she had registered to get inoculated and urged others to do it as well.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 14.92 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 5

