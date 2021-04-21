MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 update | Greece to reopen tourism services on May 15

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement in a televised address Wednesday, adding that restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen outdoor areas starting on May 3.

Associated Press
April 21, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST
(Image: AP)

(Image: AP)

Greece's prime minister says the country's tourism industry will open on May 15 when a ban on travel between different regions in the country will also be lifted.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement in a televised address Wednesday, adding that restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen outdoor areas starting on May 3.

COVID-19 update | France expects to lift domestic travel restrictions on May 3

Restrictions, many of which have been in effect since early November, will remain in place over Orthodox Easter on May 2.
Associated Press
TAGS: #COVID-19 Lockdown #Covid-19 pandemic #Greece #Kyriakos Mitsotakis #Orthodox Easter #tourism services
first published: Apr 21, 2021 09:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.