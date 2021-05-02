COVID-19 update | Govt likely to rope in medical, nursing course students for coronavirus duty

Representative image. Image source: Reuters.

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, reports are arriving that Indian government has taken been taken to rope in medical and nursing course students for coronavirus duty.

The government has decided to include final year students to be included for the services. Also, those medical personnel doing Covid duty will be given pref in govt recruitment as well as a financial incentive.



Those medical personnel doing Covid duty will be given preference in Government recruitment as well as a financial incentive: Government of India Sources

— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

The reports arrived after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2 reviewed matter of augmenting human resources for effective managegment of COVID-19 in the country. During the meeting many steps to incentivize students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join Covid duty were taken. The details to come out on Tuesday.

Apart from the final-year medical and nursing students, the decision may include delaying NEET and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join Covid duty.

The PM, during the virtual meeting with experts reviewed oxygen and medicine availability. He also reviewed the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.

Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Ministry on May 2 requested the foreign high commissions and embassies in India not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen.