COVID-19 Update | German ICU doctors urge 'immediate return' to partial lockdown

Germany has seen a rise in cases since it began a gradual easing of coronavirus measures late February, allowing schools, hairdressers and other businesses to partially reopen.

March 15, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Representative image

Intensive care doctors in Germany warned Monday that the country would need to make an "immediate return" to partial lockdown if it is to avoid stumbling into a dangerous third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the data we currently have and with the spread of the British mutation, we would argue strongly to return immediately into a lockdown to avoid a strong third wave," Christian Karagiannidis, director of Germany's intensive care register, told broadcaster RBB.

