COVID-19 Update | German ICU doctors urge 'immediate return' to partial lockdown

Representative image

Intensive care doctors in Germany warned Monday that the country would need to make an "immediate return" to partial lockdown if it is to avoid stumbling into a dangerous third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the data we currently have and with the spread of the British mutation, we would argue strongly to return immediately into a lockdown to avoid a strong third wave," Christian Karagiannidis, director of Germany's intensive care register, told broadcaster RBB.

COVID-19 update | Ireland temporarily suspends AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany has seen a rise in cases since it began a gradual easing of coronavirus measures late February, allowing schools, hairdressers and other businesses to partially reopen.