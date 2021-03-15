COVID-19 update | Facebook launches global campaign to help 50 million people get vaccinated

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (PC-Facebook)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on March 15 announced that his social media firm has launched a global campaign to help people get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Today we're launching a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines. We'... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, 15 March 2021



"Today we're launching a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting COVID-19 vaccines," Zuckerberg wrote in a post.

"We've already connected over 2 billion people to authoritative COVID-19 information. Now that many countries are moving towards vaccinations for all adults, we're working on tools to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated as well," Zuckerberg added.

The social media major said it was launching a tool which shows users when and where they can get vaccinated. Besides, the tool will help users make an appointment by providing them a link.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Facebook to label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines

“This will be in the Covid Information Center, which we'll show people right in their News Feed. We've already seen people use Facebook to find vaccination appointments, so this should enable millions more people to do the same," Zuckerberg explained in his post.

Apart from this, the Facebook founder said they will bring the Covid Information Center to Instagram and will show it to people prominently there too.

Elaborating more, Zuckerberg said that Facebook is working with health authorities and governments to expand their WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccines.

"More than 3 billion messages related to COVID have already been sent by governments, nonprofits and international organisations to citizens through official WhatsApp chatbots, so this update will help with the vaccination effort as well," he said.

The Facebook founder said that vaccines are safe and they work and the Facebook team is working to help people get the vaccine to past this virus.

Zuckerberg also said that Facebook is adding labels to Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the COVID-19 vaccines to show additional information from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Currently, the label is rolling out globally in English, Spanish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Arabic and French.

"In the coming weeks, we’re rolling out labels on all posts about COVID-19 vaccines that point people to the COVID-19 Information Center globally, and plan to add additional targeted labels about vaccine subtopics,” it said in a blog post.

“We will also add an additional screen when someone goes to share a post on Facebook and Instagram with an informational vaccine label. It will provide more information so people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share,” it said.

Among other details, Facebook mentioned that their platform is adding new data and insights related to vaccine attitudes to Facebook’s Data for Good’s COVID-19 map and dashboard.

This new initiative will make near-real-time data on aggregate trends in vaccinations, reasons for hesitancy available to public officials and intent to get vaccinated.

"These visualisations are designed to provide information to inform and monitor vaccine roll-outs in over 200 countries and territories. The dashboard is updated in near real-time with data collected by our partners at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Maryland as part of the COVID-19 Symptom Survey,” the FB post said.

Through CrowdTangle’s COVID-19 Live Displays, Facebook is also making easier to track how COVID-19 information is spread on social media. "Publishers, global aid organisations, journalists and others can access real-time, global streams of vaccine-related posts on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit in 34 languages," it said.