COVID-19 update | Citi to terminate employees unvaccinated as of January 14: Report

Citi Bank | Representative image

Citigroup Inc on Friday told its staff that it would terminate employees who are unvaccinated as of January 14, enforcing a policy previously announced last year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Citigroup said in October it would require U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpass 150-crore mark

The bank said at the time it was complying with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a "large and important" client of Citi, said Sara Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post.

Bloomberg first reported the bank's January 14 deadline on Friday.