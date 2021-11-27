COVID-19 update | Children can enter Sabarimala temple without RTPCR test: Kerala govt

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on November 27 announced that children can enter Sabarimala temple without RTPCR test.

However, the adults will have to show RTPCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours or a full vaccination certificate to enter the temple.

According to the government press release, adult pilgrims and staff deployed at the temple have to possess either two dose vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate -- not older than 72 hours -- to enter the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Among other things, the release added that pilgrims will have tp ensure that children should have soap, sanitiser, mask and maintain social distance. Adding on, adults accompanying the children will be accountable for the their health issues.

Citing the heavy rains and rising water levels in the Pamba river, the Pathanamthitta district administration had suspended pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple last week. Also, the administration had issued a red alert for Kakki-Anathode reservoir -- gates open -- and Pamba dam.

"The pilgrims who have booked via virtual queue will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time," the government release quoted Pathanamthitta district collector Divya S Iyer as saying.

Despite inclement weather conditions and the COVID-19 situation, devotees have been trekking the hills to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple since it opened on November 16. The devotees trek each year to the temple for the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Last year, the administration allowed devotees through a virtual queue system this time to regulate the flow of pilgrims in view of the pandemic and heavy rains.