COVID-19 update | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests coronavirus positive

Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (Image: Reuters)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on January 10, 2022.



माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार कोरोना जाँच में पॉज़िटिव पाये गए हैं। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर वह होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। उन्होंने सभी से कोविड अनुकूल सावधानियां बरतने की अपील की है।

— CMO Bihar (@officecmbihar) January 10, 2022

On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence. Kumar has also appealed all the people of the state to COVID-19 precautionary norms.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to twitter and informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with "mild symptoms". The minister will remain under self-isolation.

Singh urged those who recently came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the contagious disease.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested (sic)," the senior BJP leader tweeted.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Union MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union Minister, Union Minister Rao Saheb Danve, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Bihar deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Gujarat state minister Jitubhai Chaudhari, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal tested positive in the past week.

Meanwhile on January 10, India reported 1,79,723 new cases and 146 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry. This has brought the total caseload to 3,57,07,727, as active COVID-19 cases now stand at 7,23,619. Meanwhile, 46,569 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours which took the total recoveries to 3,45,00,172 across the country.