Covid-19 update: Beaches to be out of bound for public in Tamil Nadu on Dec 31, Jan 1

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced banning public gathering at all beaches in the state on December 31 and January 1, effectively curbing new year celebrations, as part of its Covid-19 prevention measures.

Announcing certain relaxations, Chief Minister MK Stalin said classes for students from Standard 6-12 and higher education institutions will no more be held on rotational basis but will be 'normal' from next month. Stalin on Monday held a review meeting of the Covid pandemic situation in Tamil Nadu, especially in the wake of the emergence of the latest Omicron variant in neighbouring states.

Announcing extending Covid-related curbs till December 31, the government said the existing restrictions on social, cultural and political meetings would continue. "There will be no access to people to all the beaches on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 as part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid," an official release quoting Stalin said.

The popular Marina Beach here among others in the state are swarmed by new year revellers every year. Among relaxations, the government allowed swimming pools to function.

Further, to address a shortcoming in learning skills by school-going students and considering their future, classes 6-12 will no more be held on a rotational basis from January 3,2022 onwards but will be normal, it said. The same shall apply for colleges and technical training centres.

Among others, "Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination-Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour," should be strictly followed. Following the emergence of Omicron variant cases in the neighbouring states–Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, people should avoid crowding in the ensuing festival season and follow Covid protocol including use of face-mask and social distancing and get vaccinated, the CM said.