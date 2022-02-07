MARKET NEWS

    COVID-19 update | At 356, Mumbai logs lowest daily cases after December 21 last year

    The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a BMC bulletin.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST
    Representative image

    

    Mumbai on Monday recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021- and five fatalities, the city civic body said. The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

    On December 21 last year, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection. The cases registered on Monday in Mumbai are 180 less than the previous day.

    ALSO READ: COVID-19 curve begins to dip; Mumbai sees 643 cases, 4 fatalities, 1,402 recoveries

    The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 per cent.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 08:25 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.