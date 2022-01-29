MARKET NEWS

    COVID-19 update | All educational institutions in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1

    Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said COVID-19 norms should be followed strictly in the educational institutions.

    PTI
    January 29, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
    Representative image.(Image: ANI)

    The Telangana government on Saturday decided to reopen all educational institutions in the state from February 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. A memo to this effect was issued by the state education department.

    In a statement, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said COVID-19 norms should be followed strictly in the educational institutions. She said school managements, teachers, and parents of students should take appropriate precautions. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on January 3 directed holidays be declared in all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.

    The vacation has further been extended up to January 30 against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.
