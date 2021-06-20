COVID-19 update | 85,907 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Saturday: Atishi

Atishi Marlena | Representative image

A total of 85,907 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Saturday of which 52,060 wre give to beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 years age group, Delhi MLA Atishi said. So far, 65,14,825 vaccines have been administered on Saturday and a total of 15,76,775 people have been fully vaccinated, the AAP leader said in the daily vaccination bulletin.

On Saturday, 60,443 people were given their first dose of vaccine while 25,464 received the second and final dose. Since May 1, when the Delhi government started vaccination of the 18-44 age group, a total of 1,38,568 people in the segment have been fully vaccinated.

Explained: India switches policy but still short of COVID-19 vaccines

For the 18-44 category, the city has 2,68,000 vaccines available, including 2,38,000 Covishield and 30,000 Covaxin shots. The Covaxin stock is expected to last one more day while the Covishield will suffice for another 13 days.

Meanwhile, 9,82,744 people in the 45 plus age group have been given both shots since the beginning of the vaccination drive on April 1. Atishi added that 8,27,000 vaccines doses were available for those above 45 years and above, including 72,000 Covaxin and 7,55,000 Covishield shots.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Covaxin stock for this category is expected to last five days and Covishield may last 57 days.