COVID-19 update: 49 students, 2 staffers of Maharashtra medical college test positive for coronavirus

All the coronavirus positive students were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the infected staff members were admitted to the hospital attached to the college.

PTI
December 28, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Representative image

At least 49 female students and two staff members of the Government Medical College at Miraj in Maharashtra's Sangli district have contracted the coronavirus infection, officials said on Tuesday.

They said all the coronavirus positive students, fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the infected staff members were admitted to the hospital attached to the college.

"A total of 51 people – 49 female students and two staff members (of the college) – have tested positive. Most students are asymptomatic, while some have mild symptoms but all are stable. All (including the staffers) have been admitted to the hospital attached to the college," said Jitendra Dudi, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Sangli.

Earlier, the dean of the institute, Dr Sudhir Nanandkar, said the infection was reported in one section of the hostel where students used to gather for meals.
first published: Dec 28, 2021 08:55 pm

