COVID-19 update | 10,393 coronavirus cases reported in Pune district

The death toll of the district reached 11,647 with 112 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

PTI
April 20, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
Coronavirus. | Representative image

Pune district reported 10,393 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,42,451, a health official said on Tuesday evening.

Pune city and the district are among the worst-affected by the pandemic in the country. The death toll of the district reached 11,647 with 112 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

COVID-19 Update | PM Narendra Modi appeals migrants not to leave cities, asks them to remain where they are

Of 10,393 new cases, 5,138 were from Pune Municipal Corporation limits which has recorded 3,76,962 cases so far. As many as 6,802 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day.

As many as 2,563 cases were reported in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus cases #Maharashtra #pune #Pune Municipal Corporation
first published: Apr 20, 2021 10:48 pm

