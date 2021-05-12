COVID-19 treatment: PM CARES Fund approves Rs 322.5 crores to procure DRDO’s Oxygen System
May 12, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Amid the oxygen shortage crisis that India reels under in the second wave of COVID-19, the PM CARES Fund has approved the procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System developed by DRDO at a cost of Rs 322.5 crores.
Under this sanction, 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic Oxycare systems along with NRBM masks are being procured.
The Oxycare system is a SpO2 based Oxygen Supply System, that regulates oxygen being administered to patients based on sensed SpO2 levels. It delivers supplemental oxygen and prevents the person from sinking into a state of Hypoxia, which can be fatal.
These Oxycare systems can be used at Homes, Quarantine Centres, COVID Care Centres and Hospitals.
This system was developed by Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru of DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas. The system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions and is robust.
Two variants of the system have been configured. The basic version consists of a 10-litre oxygen cylinder, a pressure regulator cum flow controller, a humidifier and a nasal cannula. The oxygen flow is regulated manually based on the SpO2 readings. In the second configuration, the oxygen cylinder is equipped with electronic controls which automatically regulates the oxygen flow through a low-pressure regulator and a SpO2 probe.
The automatic system also provides a suitable audio warning for various failure scenarios including low SpO2 values and probe disconnections. DRDO has also transferred the technology to multiple industries in India which will be producing the Oxycare systems.