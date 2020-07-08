COVID-19 treatment | Drug regulator warns of black marketing as Remdesivir sells for Rs 60,000

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has raised concerns and asked drug controllers in states and Union Territories to prevent black marketing of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug prescribed for treatment of suspected or severe lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The warning comes after social media platform LocalCircles, in a letter to the Health Ministry said many citizens on its platform have flagged the issue of alleged black marketing of Remdesivir. "The MRP of Remdesivir marketed by Hetero Healthcare Limited is Rs 5,400 but consumers have reported it being sold at a price of anywhere between Rs 15,000 to 60,000," LocalCircles said.

DCGI Dr VG Somani, in communication to states and UTs, said that his office has received a letter raising concerns that certain unscrupulous persons were indulging in black marketing and over-pricing of the drug. He said the complaint was received from LocalCircles, community engagement and social media platform, through the Ministry of Health.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved restricted emergency use of Remdesivir injectable formulation for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 infection.

"You are requested to instruct your enforcement officials to keep a strict vigil on the matter to prevent the black marketing and sale of the drug Remdesivir injection above Maximum Retail Price (MRP)," Somani said, adding that action taken in the matter should be intimated to this office at the earliest.

"Various medical shops have been telling buyers that the medicine is in short supply but can be made available if they are ready to pay a premium. It has also been reported that doctors at many private hospitals are directing families to procure and get the medicine themselves," it said.